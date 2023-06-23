Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $402.70 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,212 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.70% of Jacobs Solutions worth $402,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,715 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE J opened at $116.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

