Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $226.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,196 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $226,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $402.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.53. The firm has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

