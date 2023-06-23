Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.80% of Teleflex worth $213,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CL King initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teleflex Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $243.32 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.04 and a 200 day moving average of $246.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.