Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 36,569 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,424,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $247,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,180,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

