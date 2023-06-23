Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 65,916 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.41% of EOG Resources worth $274,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

NYSE EOG opened at $108.25 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

