Alliance Global Partners Trims Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Target Price to $1.00

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Lake Resources Stock Down 5.4 %
OTCMKTS:LLKKF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.
About Lake Resources
