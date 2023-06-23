Algorand Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $910.45 million and $31.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00042601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,635,716,333 coins and its circulating supply is 7,250,339,503 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

