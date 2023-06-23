Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Trading 20% Higher

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Get Rating) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 611,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 160,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aleafia Health Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

