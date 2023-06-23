Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises about 0.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,603. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.