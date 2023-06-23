Ag Growth International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AFN stock opened at C$48.61 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$28.80 and a 12 month high of C$63.40. The firm has a market cap of C$921.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.31). Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of C$347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 4.374359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.88.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

