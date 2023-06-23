Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.82% from the stock’s previous close.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Affirm Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549,244. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.15.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

