AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.12

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.12 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.26 ($0.18), with a volume of 2374619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.86 ($0.19).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.50) price objective on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.28.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £17,100 ($21,881.00). Also, insider Gerry Agnew sold 278,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £44,530.56 ($56,980.88). 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

