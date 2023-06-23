Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 4.2%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 78,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,427,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,702 shares of company stock worth $943,633 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

