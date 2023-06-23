AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $47,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.54. 750,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.