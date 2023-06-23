AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $44.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,196.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $611.46 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,263.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,149.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

