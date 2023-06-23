AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,259 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.25% of Endava worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Endava stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 76,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,409. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endava Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

