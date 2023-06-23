AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.26% of Quest Diagnostics worth $41,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,663,000 after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. 306,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,984. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.