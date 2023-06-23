AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 28,021 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.23% of MarketAxess worth $34,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.24. 28,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

