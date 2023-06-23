Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.70 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 481.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.