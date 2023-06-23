Adtalem Global Education Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ATGE stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

