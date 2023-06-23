adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.66 and a beta of 1.04.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 109.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas during the first quarter worth $7,187,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.