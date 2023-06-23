Addison Capital Co Sells 5,688 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Addison Capital Co reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.