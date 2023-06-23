Addison Capital Co Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $183.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average of $180.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

