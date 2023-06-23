Addison Capital Co Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

