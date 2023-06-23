Addison Capital Co Has $216,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $477.58 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $19,202,668 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

