Addison Capital Co Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,350 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BBN opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.