Addison Capital Co Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33. The company has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

