Addison Capital Co Buys Shares of 2,071 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $159.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average of $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $160.80.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

