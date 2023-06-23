Achain Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $154,614.78 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002147 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002569 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

