Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.18 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

