Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $668,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

