Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 295.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $157.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

