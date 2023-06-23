Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,443 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

