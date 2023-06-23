Accel Wealth Management Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 246,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of KCE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.09. 1,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $93.82. The company has a market cap of $108.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

