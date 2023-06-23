Accel Wealth Management Has $1.16 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,563 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,458,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 264,488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 919,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

