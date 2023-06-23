Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $293.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $14,365,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,039,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 423.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 292,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 50.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 159.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.