Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE:AKR opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II acquired 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

