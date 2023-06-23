abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.00

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64.90 ($0.83), with a volume of 913843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.10 ($0.86).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.50 million, a P/E ratio of 559.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.06.
In other abrdn European Logistics Income news, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £13,825 ($17,690.34). Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.
