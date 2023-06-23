abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.00

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64.90 ($0.83), with a volume of 913843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.10 ($0.86).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.50 million, a P/E ratio of 559.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.06.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn European Logistics Income

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

In other abrdn European Logistics Income news, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £13,825 ($17,690.34). Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

(Get Rating)

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

