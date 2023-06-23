ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.51 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $78.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000254 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $188.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

