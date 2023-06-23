883 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $320.82 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.44.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.89.

About Domino’s Pizza



Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

