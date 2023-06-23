7,841 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

