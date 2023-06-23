76,016 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 76,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

