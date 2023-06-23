7,374 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.99 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

