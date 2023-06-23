5,128 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after buying an additional 172,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. 64,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

