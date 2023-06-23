3,277 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.65. 200,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

