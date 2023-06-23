27,588 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.46. 236,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

