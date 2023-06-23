2,099 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.42. 226,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.55 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

