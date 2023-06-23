12,141 Shares in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $7,532,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMK traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 8,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Insider Activity

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $176.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $99,672.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $99,672.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $240,343.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,887.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,602. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Featured Stories

