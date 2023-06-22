ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.30.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
