ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ZoomerMedia Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

ZoomerMedia Company Profile

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.

